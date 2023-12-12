Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

