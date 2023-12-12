Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

