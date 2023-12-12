Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

