Honeycomb Asset Management LP Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.6% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 66.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 124.8% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 144,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

