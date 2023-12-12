Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Critical Survey

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and CarParts.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A CarParts.com -1.24% -7.21% -3.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.2% of CarParts.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and CarParts.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $488.84 million 0.63 $27.10 million N/A N/A CarParts.com $673.86 million 0.27 -$950,000.00 ($0.14) -22.71

Hong Kong Technology Venture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarParts.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and CarParts.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

CarParts.com has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.99%. Given CarParts.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Summary

CarParts.com beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.