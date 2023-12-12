Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 14,486 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 2.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.5 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

