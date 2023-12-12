Horizon Investments LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,029.24 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,039.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $904.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

