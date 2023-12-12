Hound Partners LLC Has $18.47 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hound Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

ROST opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

