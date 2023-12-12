Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

