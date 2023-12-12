Hutner Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 159.2% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 29,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 220.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 960,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,131,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.