Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

