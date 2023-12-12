Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 121.7% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $625.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.50.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

