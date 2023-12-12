Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.