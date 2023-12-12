Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

