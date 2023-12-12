Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,525 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.