Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $291.63 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $293.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

