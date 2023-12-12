Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA stock opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

