Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $395.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $395.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

