Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $167,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.