Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $167,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

RSP stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

