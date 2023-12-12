Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $2.22 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 251,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 628,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

