Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

