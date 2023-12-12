Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases Shares of 9,438 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

