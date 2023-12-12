Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.55.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

