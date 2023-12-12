Investment Management Corp of Ontario Takes $2.44 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $140.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

