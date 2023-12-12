iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $115,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $343,170,000.

IEFA stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

