iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 141,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

