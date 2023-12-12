iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

