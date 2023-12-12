Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

