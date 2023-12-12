Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

