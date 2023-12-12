JT Stratford LLC Buys 344 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

