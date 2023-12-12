JT Stratford LLC Sells 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,006.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 30,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

