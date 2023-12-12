KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Sunday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

