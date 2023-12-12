Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $735.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.56. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $737.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

