Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,427 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

