Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after buying an additional 2,174,829 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after buying an additional 1,504,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.