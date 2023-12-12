Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,077,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,101,368 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,438,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

