Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.23.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $362,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.