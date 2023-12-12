Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,136 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

