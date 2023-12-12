Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

