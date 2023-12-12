Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

