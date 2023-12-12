Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

