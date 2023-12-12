Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

SONN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

