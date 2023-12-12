SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

