SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,036 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Water ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

