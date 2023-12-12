SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 59,928 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 534.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $168.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

