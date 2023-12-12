SRS Investment Management LLC Has $231.37 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,105 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 2.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Datadog worth $231,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,020 shares of company stock worth $62,171,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

