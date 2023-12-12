STAR Financial Bank Buys 532 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.