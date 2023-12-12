STAR Financial Bank Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

STAR Financial Bank raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $223,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $575,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

