Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

